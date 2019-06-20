The FBI's Phoenix office says some of its Violent Crimes Task Force members were involved in a shooting Wednesday night in El Mirage.

According to the FBI, the shooting happened at around 11 p.m. as a felony warrant was being executed near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Thompson Ranch Road

An FBI Phoenix spokesperson says three people were inside the suspect vehicle. One of the suspects was injured in the shooting and treated at the scene, another was taken to a hospital, and a third person, who was not referred to as a suspect, was not injured. That person is being questioned, according to the FBI.

The shooting is under investigation and Grand Avenue is closed in both directions from 111th Avenue to Thompson Ranch Road Thursday morning. No law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting.