Sky Harbor officials say the A and D checkpoints at Terminal 4 were closed early Monday morning as police investigated a suspicious item.

Officials said police were checking out the item "as a precaution," but the situation was resolved shortly after. The checkpoints reopened just before 8:30 a.m.

Officials did not release any details on what the item was.

According to officials, passengers were being directed to the B and C checkpoints during the brief closure. There were no flight delays due to the closure, officials said.