PHOENIX — Police said they are investigating two officer-involved crashes in Phoenix Friday night. 

Phoenix PD said one of its officers was driving through the intersection of 24th Street and Southern Avenue around 8 p.m. when a car crashed into her police vehicle. 

Police said the driver who crashed into the police car may have been impaired. 

A second two-man police vehicle responded to this crash to assist with traffic control when another car crashed into that one near 23rd Street and Southern Avenue – causing the police vehicle to roll on its side. 

Police said it is unknown if impairment was a factor in this second crash. 

The officer in the first crash was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. 

No other injuries were reported in either crash. 

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE NEWS: 

 Man killed, impairment suspected in Phoenix crash

 What comes next after Lori Vallow was arrested in Hawaii?

 Arizona coronavirus patient released from isolation