The Gilbert Fire Department tells 12 News that two students were treated for heat-related illnesses yesterday at Perry High School in Gilbert.

Firefighters answered a 911 call at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to help the first student, a football player. The student collapsed on the football field, said Mike Connor, Deputy Chief for the Gilbert Fire Department.

Temperatures on Wednesday reached 116 degrees in the Phoenix metro area.

That student was transported to the hospital for a dehydration-related emergency.

Around the same time, emergency responders answered a second 911 call for a student suffering from a heat-related emergency inside the gym at the same school. That student was treated on scene. It’s unclear if that student was part of the football program.

Terry Locke, the Director of Community Relations for the Chandler Unified School District, confirmed that both students were on the football team. According to Locke, the student "treated in the gym was also experiencing complications with asthma."

The high school has a Gilbert address, but is part of Chandler USD.

12 News also contacted the Arizona Interscholastic Association about the incidents. AIA Executive Director David Hines said he is satisfied that the high school was in compliance.

“They followed all procedures we have in place,” Hines said. “The student (who was transported to the hospital) is back in school today.”

Hines said the school had two trainers on site when the emergencies happened.

According to the Arizona Interscholastic Association, high school sports programs are required to implement a “Heat Acclimatization Protocol.” During the first five days of formal football practice, athletes may not participate in more than one practice per day. During this period, total practice time should not exceed three hours.

During days six through 14, schools may begin to implement double-practice days and full contact.

“Sufficient, sanitary and appropriate fluid should be readily accessible and consumed at regular intervals before, during and after all sports participation,” the guidelines state.

The protocols dictate specific amounts of water to be available to students. Athletes and coaches should also be educated about the dangers of heal illness and proper hydration, according to the guidelines.

