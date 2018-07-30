TEMPE, Ariz. — Two people are being treated for inhalation burns after a Tempe house erupted in flames Monday.

The house is located near 17th Place and Farmer Avenue. Firefighters were working on putting out the fire just after 3 p.m Monday.

According to the Tempe Fire Department, the home had bars on the windows and had hoarder conditions inside which caused the house to deteriorate rapidly because of the fire.

Firefighters moved into a defensive posture and finished the firefight from the outside, fire officials said.

Several family pets were rescued from the house, according to fire officials.

The two people injured were transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

© 2018 KPNX