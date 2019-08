PHOENIX — Two people were taken to the hospital late Sunday after a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Olive Avenue at the Loop 101 in Peoria.

Peoria Police Department spokesman Officer Brandon Sheffert said the crash involved serious injuries.

One of the cars caught on fire, but Good Samaritans were able to get the driver out.

Olive Avenue westbound is closed between 91st and 93rd avenues.

Police are investigating whether speed or impairment are factors in the crash.