GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two people are in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle in Glendale.
Police said a motorcycle with two riders was traveling through the intersection of 67th and Glendale avenues when a van turned in front of it, causing a crash.
The motorcycle rider and passenger were not wearing helmets and were transported to a local hospital.
Police said it is unknown if impairment is a factor.
The intersection will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as police investigate the crash.