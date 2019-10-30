GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two people are in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle in Glendale.

Police said a motorcycle with two riders was traveling through the intersection of 67th and Glendale avenues when a van turned in front of it, causing a crash.

The motorcycle rider and passenger were not wearing helmets and were transported to a local hospital.

Police said it is unknown if impairment is a factor.

The intersection will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as police investigate the crash.