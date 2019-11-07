PHOENIX — An apartment complex near downtown Phoenix caught on fire Wednesday afternoon, forcing two people to reportedly jump to escape the flames.

Crews eventually put out the blaze at the two-story apartment complex near 13th Avenue and Polk Street, overcoming high temperatures and tight working conditions.

The two people who jumped from windows were evaluated on scene by paramedics and declined transportation to a hospital.

No firefighters were injured battling the flames.

Neighbors across the street called 911 to report fire coming from the second story of the building and people jumping out of windows to escape the flames.

Firefighters encountered a "large volume of fire and heavy smoke upon arrival," the Phoenix Fire Department said in an email.

Crews used fire hoses to attack the fire on the second floor and cut holes on the roof of the building to remove heat and smoke.

Twelve people were displaced by the fire.

Residents are working with the Phoenix Fire crisis response team to find places to stay this evening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.