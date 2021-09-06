2 people critically injured in Buckeye moped crash

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Two people were critically injured when their moped crashed into a median near Indian School Road and Sunrise Lane in Buckeye on Wednesday night.
Officials said that both a man and woman were traveling southbound on the moped when they failed to negotiate a road curve, causing them to crash into the median.
Neither rider was wearing a helmet and were both transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition, officials said.
An investigation into the accident is ongoing.
