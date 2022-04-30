At least 2 people injured in 6-car crash in central Phoenix

Officials extricated one person in critical condition in the crash.

PHOENIX — At least two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving six cars happened in central Phoenix Saturday.

The collision happened at the intersection of 7th and Glendale avenues just before 10 a.m.

Crews from the Phoenix Fire Department extricated one person who was in critical condition from a vehicle. Officials said one of the people who were transported to the hospital was a man who has non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said several other people were evaluated on the scene but refused treatment.

Authorities have not yet said what led up to the crash. Phoenix police are investigating the incident.

