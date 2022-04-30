At least 2 people injured in 6-car crash in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — At least two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving six cars happened in central Phoenix Saturday.
The collision happened at the intersection of 7th and Glendale avenues just before 10 a.m.
Crews from the Phoenix Fire Department extricated one person who was in critical condition from a vehicle. Officials said one of the people who were transported to the hospital was a man who has non-life threatening injuries.
Officials said several other people were evaluated on the scene but refused treatment.
Authorities have not yet said what led up to the crash. Phoenix police are investigating the incident.
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.