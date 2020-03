PHOENIX — Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition after a motorcycle-involved crash in Phoenix early Friday.

The Phoenix Fire Department said three people were injured in the crash at 68th Street and Bell Road around 1 a.m.

A man and woman were taken to a local trauma facility in critical condition.

A third person refused transportation to the hospital.

The motorcycle riders were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.