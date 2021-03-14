2 people in critical condition after head-on car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire personnel extricated two drivers after a head-on collision near the intersection of 7th Street and Deer Valley Road on Sunday afternoon.
When firefighters arrived just after 3:30 p.m., they found two male patients in need of rescue, officials said.
The 16-year-old driver is reported to be in serious condition and the 25-year-old driver is reported to be in extremely critical condition, officials said.
Fire crews and police are investigating the circumstances that led to the violent crash.
This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.