2 people in critical condition after head-on car crash in Phoenix

Both drivers required extrication from their vehicles, fire officials said.

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire personnel extricated two drivers after a head-on collision near the intersection of 7th Street and Deer Valley Road on Sunday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived just after 3:30 p.m., they found two male patients in need of rescue, officials said.

The 16-year-old driver is reported to be in serious condition and the 25-year-old driver is reported to be in extremely critical condition, officials said.

Fire crews and police are investigating the circumstances that led to the violent crash.