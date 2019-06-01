SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Two people have been hospitalized with injuries suffered in a house fire in Scottsdale.

One of them is reported in critical condition after being rescued by firefighters during the blaze at a home southeast of downtown Scottsdale shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters say the other person — who was reported in stable condition — was able to get out of the residence near Pima and East McDowell roads on their own.

No other details have been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.