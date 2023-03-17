2 people sent to hospital after planes collide mid-air in Mesa, officials say

One aircraft landed safely while the second crashed during landing, officials said.

MESA, Ariz. — Two people were sent to local hospitals after a pair of aircraft reportedly collided mid-air near Falcon Field in Mesa.

According to Mesa fire, the incident was initially dispatched as an Alter 2 and not a crash. Emergency units were on the scene before the planes landed, officials said. Mesa fire said the first aircraft landed without incident and the second aircraft crashed while landing.

Two patients were reportedly extricated by MFMD members and were transported to local area hospitals with non life threatening injuries.

According to the FAA, the two aircraft involved in the incident reportedly collided with one another while participating in an aerial demonstration at Falcon Field around 1 p.m. Friday. The FAA and NTSB will continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

