x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

Head-on crash kills 2 in Prescott

The drivers of each of the cars were pronounced dead on the scene and two children in one vehicle were airlifted to the hospital, officials said.
Credit: Prescott Police Department

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Two people have died and two children were airlifted to the hospital after a major two-car crash in Prescott Friday morning. 

Officers were dispatched to the area of State Route 89 and Granite Dells Parkway around 7:30 a.m., officials said. 

A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that the 33-year-old driver of a Toyota pickup truck was traveling westbound on the highway before veering off and into the eastbound lanes for an unknown reason, officials said. 

At the same time, a Dodge truck pulling a trailer was traveling westbound. The Toyota's driver likely failed to correct his direction and hit the truck and trailer head-on, officials said. 

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene and two kids, ages 2 and 4, in the Toyota truck were airlifted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. 

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Prescott Police Department at 928-777-1988.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided. 

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Related Articles