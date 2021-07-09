Head-on crash kills 2 in Prescott

The drivers of each of the cars were pronounced dead on the scene and two children in one vehicle were airlifted to the hospital, officials said.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Two people have died and two children were airlifted to the hospital after a major two-car crash in Prescott Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area of State Route 89 and Granite Dells Parkway around 7:30 a.m., officials said.

A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that the 33-year-old driver of a Toyota pickup truck was traveling westbound on the highway before veering off and into the eastbound lanes for an unknown reason, officials said.

At the same time, a Dodge truck pulling a trailer was traveling westbound. The Toyota's driver likely failed to correct his direction and hit the truck and trailer head-on, officials said.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene and two kids, ages 2 and 4, in the Toyota truck were airlifted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Prescott Police Department at 928-777-1988.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

