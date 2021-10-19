2 drown in Colorado River after trying to grab item that fell off boat

The man tried to help the woman who fell into the water after reaching over the side of the boat.

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A man and woman have died after they both fell into the Colorado River while boating on Oct. 14.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office responded to the river near Topock Gorge, about 15 miles north of Lake Havasu, for reports of an unresponsive man.

Both victims were on their boat when a personal item fell into the water, according to the sheriff's office The woman fell into the water while trying to retrieve the item and the man followed to help but lost consciousness. He was pulled from the water by a passing boat.

Several people attempted to perform CPR on the man, later identified as 75-year-old James Weaver, before he was transported to the hospital. He was pronounced dead upon arrival, officials said.

The woman's body was located Tuesday after dispatch received a call that a female subject had been located in the river near the area where the incident occurred.

The sheriff's office said the woman has been identified as Suzan Weaver, 68, from Valley Center, California.

This incident is still under investigation.

