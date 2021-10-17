2 pedestrians killed while crossing roads over the weekend in the Valley

In two separate incidents, two women died from their injuries after being hit while crossing streets.

PHOENIX — Two women were killed as they were crossing roads in two separate incidents over the weekend.

In Tempe on Saturday, officers from the Tempe Police Department said a woman was crossing in the middle of the block in the area of Broadway Road and Roosevelt Street when a vehicle hit her around 9:45 p.m.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

On Friday around 6:30 p.m., a woman died after she was hit while crossing the street in the area of East McDowell Road and 26th Street in Phoenix, officials said.

The drivers in both collisions stayed on the scene and police do not believe impairment was a factor in either incident.

