2 more Molotov cocktail incidents reported in Scottsdale

Investigators have no known suspects at this time tied to the incidents.

Example video title will go here for this video

The first incident occurred on Jan. 7 at 7:50 p.m. near Hayden Road and East Via de Ventura. Police said a silver 2018 Lexus was torched with an accelerant that appears to have been some sort of Molotov cocktail.

A similar incident occurred on Jan. 14 at about 7:15 p.m. at Postino Highland. Witnesses reported hearing a loud crash before spotting a black 2014 Tesla vehicle that had caught fire, police said.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, authorities reported two more incidents in the Scottsdale area.

Police said a third vehicle was damaged on Jan. 17 in the Postino Highland location around 8:45 p.m. This was the same location as the second incident. Authorities said there was only minor damage to a parked vehicle from a glass object that hit one of the doors.

A fourth related incident happened on Jan. 21 around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Campo Italian, Hayden Road, and East Via de Ventura. Police said there were no injuries or property damage reported.

Investigators have no known suspects at this time tied to the incidents. Anyone with information can call 480-312-5000.

Related Articles Police: Cars may have been burned with Molotov cocktails in Scottsdale

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.