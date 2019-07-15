Police in Farmington, New Mexico say two men used the credit cards of a man who was last seen July 4 on his way to Peoria, Arizona. The department is asking for the public's help to identify the two men seen on surveillance cameras at a Phoenix-area store.

According to Farmington PD, Craig Cavanaugh was headed to Peoria for a job but never arrived.

Cavanaugh was last seen, police say, in Payson. He was driving his 2012 Toyota Tacoma truck with license plate 4FR5994.

Farmington police shared photos on social media of the two men they say used Cavanaugh's credit cards in the Phoenix area.

Anyone who might know the men or any information regarding Cavanaugh's disappearance is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Smith with the Farmington Police Department at 505-599-1005 or the FPD Detective Tip Hotline at 505-599-1068.