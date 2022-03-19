2 men survive small plane crash in Glendale

Glendale fire crews said the men had a "lucky outcome" after being able to walk away from a plane crash.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two men had a "lucky outcome" after their small plane crashed just north of the Glendale Airport Saturday morning.

Around 8:40 a.m., the Glendale Fire Department found a small two-seater plane that crash landed north of Glendale Avenue on New River Road. Officials said the plane had a hard landing into a dirt area with power lines all around.

Glendale fire crews said the plane remained intact and did not catch on fire.

The two men who were the only ones on board both were able to get out of the plane on their own after the crash. One man had some knee pain and the other didn't report any injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown and still under investigation.

