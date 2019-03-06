PHOENIX — Two men were taken to a hospital in critical condition after they were shot in Phoenix early Monday morning, according to Phoenix police.

Police said an unknown suspect entered an apartment near 35th Avenue and Fillmore Street and shot two men.

According to Phoenix FD, one of the men had a gunshot wound to the chest while the other had a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Both were taken a hospital and are in critical condition, police said.

Phoenix PD said there was no suspect description or motive to release at this time.