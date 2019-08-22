Phoenix police say two men who kidnapped a woman in an attempt to extort her were arrested early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the area of 27th and Missouri avenues after a caller reported a man had forced a woman into a vehicle. The vehicle was found traveling southbound on I-17.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle near 7th Avenue and Roosevelt Street, but the suspects did not stop.

The vehicle the two men were in was eventually stopped just south of Loop 202 on Dobson Road. Police at the scene told 12 News the vehicle was stopped using a nylon grappler, which wrapped around the vehicle's tires.

According to police at the scene, the two men ran to a nearby parking lot where they were taken into custody. A weapon was found near the car and the woman was near the car when police arrived at the scene.

According to police, the kidnapping was related to "ongoing criminal activity" between the suspects and a relative of the woman.

Police say the suspects attempted to extort her.