2 kids in critical condition following crash in Phoenix

Police said that two kids were seriously injured in a crash near 56th Street and Thunderbird Road on Thursday evening.
PHOENIX — Two children are in critical condition after a crash near 56th Street and Thunderbird Road on Thursday evening. 

Officers arrived on the scene and found a two-car crash, police said. 

A 4-year-old and another child, whose age is unknown, were transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said. 

According to police, the two kids were the only injuries sustained in the crash. 

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided. 

