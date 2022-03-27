2 kids, 2 teens critically injured in crash in west Phoenix

Authorities said the crash happened near 31st and Dunlap avenues.

PHOENIX — A car crash in west Phoenix has left two young children and two teenagers in critically condition Sunday morning.

The Phoenix Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the area of 31st and Dunlap avenues for a two-car collision.

Crews transported to the hospital two boys around the ages of 4 and 6, another boy around 14 years old, and a girl aged around 14.

Officials said that all ages were approximate due to language barriers.

There were also three adults, authorities said were evaluated but refused to be taken to the hospital.

