2 kids, 1 woman in critical condition following multi-car crash in west Phoenix

Three cars were involved in the crash at 35th and Missouri avenues, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

PHOENIX — Two children and a woman are in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash in west Phoenix on Friday night.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the scene at 35th and Missouri avenues around 8 p.m. and found three cars involved in the accident, officials said.

Seven people were evaluated on the scene and three, including two children and one adult woman, were transported to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Officials have not released information about what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

