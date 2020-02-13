CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police are investigating after two juveniles sustained gunshot wounds at an area park on Wednesday evening.

Police say two juveniles, one boy and one girl, sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at San Marcos Park, located on W. Fairview Street and W. Frye Road.

The juveniles reportedly went to their respective homes after being shot and were able to call for help.

Investigators have not released any other details.

