2 juveniles injured following crash near 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, Phoenix police say

Two juveniles were transported to the hospital in critical condition, Phoenix police say.

PHOENIX — Two juveniles were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Phoenix Saturday evening.

The three-vehicle crash occurred in the area of 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on 104th Avenue, Phoenix police said.

When officers arrived on the scene they located two juveniles, a boy and a girl, in critical condition.

They were transported to the hospital and are currently receiving treatment.

One of the vehicles involved crashed into a backyard of a home. No one was in the yard at the time.

Police say traffic restrictions on Lower Buckeye Road between 101st and 105th avenues will be in place for the next few hours.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.

