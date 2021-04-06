2 juveniles in critical condition after crash in Phoenix

The car the two juveniles were in collided with another, then with a city bus, according to police.

PHOENIX — Two juveniles were critically injured after police said their car collided with another car and then with a city bus on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of 35th and Northern Avenues at around 1:50 p.m., police said.

A white sedan collided with a silver sedan and then crashed into the bus. The male driver and female passenger of the white sedan were transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the silver sedan had minor injuries and no one was hurt on the bus, police said.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

