PHOENIX — Police said the shooter who killed two men in downtown Phoenix Friday morning most likely took off in a light-colored SUV.

Police have yet to release information on a potential motive, or any more details about the suspect (or suspects) since the shooting.

Zachary Walter, 24, and 41-year-old David Bessent had just finished a shift at Jobot Coffee on 3rd and Roosevelt streets. Their after-work trip ended in gunfire near 3rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

“David and Zach were like the most loving—I don’t know anyone who had any vengeance against them," Brighton Casey Brick, a friend, said. “For whatever reason [the shooter or shooters] felt like they could play god and take away two people from this earth, and that’s just nonsensical.”

Walter died shortly after the shooting, Bessent was sent to the hospital in critical condition. On Wednesday, the Phoenix Police Department said Bessent had died.

No new information was released.

Brick had been friends with Walter since meeting each other at Arizona State University.

“One of those relationships that make you feel like you have known them your whole life.” Brick said.

Brick said Walter was "a really compassionate human so understanding and empathetic and always there to support anyone.”

Outside of Jobot, a memorial has been set up for well-wishers. Inside the restaurant there is a bucket for people to donate money to the families of the victims.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

