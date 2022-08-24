Another serious crash reported near where car drove into Phoenix restaurant

Phoenix firefighters say initial reports indicate one person was trapped in a sedan and required extrication from the vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Authorities said two people, including a pregnant woman, were rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash near 32nd Street and McDowell Wednesday evening.

Phoenix police said when officers arrived on scene; they located a vehicle that had rolled over and struck a city bus.

After speaking to witnesses, police said they learned the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash at 40th Street and McDowell Road and sped away from the area.

Police said the vehicle then ran a red light at 32nd Street and McDowell Road and collided with other vehicles at the intersection, struck a city bus, and came to rest on it’s roof.

Police said there were two people transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries; the driver of the hit and run vehicle and a pregnant woman involved in the crash at 40th Street and McDowell Road.

The collision occurred at the same intersection where a driver crashed their car into a restaurant on Wednesday.

A couple of hours before the multi-vehicle collision, a motorist drove into the Sushi Sonora restaurant located near 32nd Street and McDowell Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous