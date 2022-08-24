x
Valley

Another serious crash reported near where car drove into Phoenix restaurant

Phoenix firefighters say initial reports indicate one person was trapped in a sedan and required extrication from the vehicle.

PHOENIX — Authorities said two people, including a pregnant woman, were rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash near 32nd Street and McDowell Wednesday evening.

Phoenix police said when officers arrived on scene; they located a vehicle that had rolled over and struck a city bus. 

After speaking to witnesses, police said they learned the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash at 40th Street and McDowell Road and sped away from the area.

Police said the vehicle then ran a red light at 32nd Street and McDowell Road and collided with other vehicles at the intersection, struck a city bus, and came to rest on it’s roof.

Credit: 12News

Police said there were two people transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries; the driver of the hit and run vehicle and a pregnant woman involved in the crash at 40th Street and McDowell Road.

The collision occurred at the same intersection where a driver crashed their car into a restaurant on Wednesday.

A couple of hours before the multi-vehicle collision, a motorist drove into the Sushi Sonora restaurant located near 32nd Street and McDowell Road.

Credit: 12News

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

Deaths on Arizona roads 

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: 

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths 

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

