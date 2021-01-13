2 injured after fire breaks out at Phoenix apartment complex

The Phoenix Fire Department said a man was in extremely critical condition and a woman was in stable condition after the fire near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road.

PHOENIX — Two people were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Phoenix early Wednesday.

The Phoenix Fire Department said a man was in extremely critical condition and a woman was in stable condition after the fire near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road.

The fire was burning on the first and second floors of the two-story complex around 4:45 a.m.

The two people were outside of the apartment with burn injuries.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading beyond the two apartments.

Three people will be displaced.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.