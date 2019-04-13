PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Two people are recovering after a car crashed through a wall at a doctor's office in Paradise Valley near North Scottsdale Road and Jackrabbit Road on Friday.

Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters transported the driver, a woman in her 70s, to a local trauma center.

Firefighters said a 49-year-old doctor was sitting at her desk inside the building when the car crashed through the wall. She was also taken to a trauma center in stable condition.

Phoenix Fire Department