CHANDLER, Ariz. — A trooper and one other person were taken to a local hospital after an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper's car was hit by a vehicle making a left turn near Alma School Road and the 202 Freeway, Chandler police said.

Police said the trooper sustained minor injuries and the driver of the other car was more badly hurt.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

Traffic is restricted in the area of Alma School and Willis roads as police investigate.