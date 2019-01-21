PHOENIX — Two people were transported to the hospital after a rollover crash on eastbound Loop 202 near Van Buren Street Monday afternoon.

Officials said two vehicles collided and one caught fire after the crash.

A spokesperson with the Tempe Fire Department said they treated three people but only transported two people to the hospital.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The other person was transported with nonlife-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately released.

Three right lanes were blocked by the crash, transportation officials said.