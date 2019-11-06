GLENDALE, Ariz. — An occupant of a mobile home that burned down was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning as firefighters battled the flames, officials said. His daughter was also transported after arriving at the scene and suffering a syncopal episode, according to Glendale Fire Department.

The man is being treated for smoke inhalation, they're both stable, Glendale fire said.

Fire crews were called shortly before 11 a.m. to a trailer fire near 67th and Glendale avenues.

As fire crews made their way to the fire, they saw a giant plume of smoke, Glendale Fire said.

Glendale Fire Department

A man was able to get out of the mobile home and escape the fire on his own, according to Glendale Fire.

Fire crews said the man’s daughter arrived later and was very upset.

Fire crews managed to control the prevent the fire from spreading.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.