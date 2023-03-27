2 injured after stabbing in downtown Phoenix, police say

Phoenix police said two people were taken to the hospital after a knife fight near 1st Avenue and Jefferson Street. The nearby light rail station has been closed

PHOENIX — The light rail station near 1st Avenue and Jefferson Street is closed after a knife fight injured two people Monday afternoon, officials said.

Phoenix police said three individuals got into an argument in that area which resulted in two of them sustaining stab wounds. The injured individuals were taken to the hospital.

The third person remained at the scene and police are still investigating the incident.

Valley Metro said the nearby light rail station has shut down due to police activity.

Service Alert: Due to police activity, the 1st Ave/Jefferson station is closed. Eastbound trains are arriving on the westbound platforms at Van Buren/Central, Wash/Central and 3rd St/Wash. #phxtraffic #vmservice — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) March 27, 2023

