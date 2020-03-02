MESA, Ariz — Two chihuahua dogs with their bodies covered by cactus were rescued and taken to animal control to get medical help.

Rural Metro Fire public information officer Shawn Gilleland said the incident occurred Monday around 9:30 a.m. near University Drive and Ellsworth Road.

The male and female chihuahuas were rescued and taken to a veterinarian clinic with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control for treatment.

In a Facebook post, Animal Care said both dogs were put under anesthesia to remove the cactus spines from their bodies.

Animal Care added that the dogs are doing good and will be available for adoption on Feb. 6 if no one comes forward to claim them.

