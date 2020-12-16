2 dogs died, 10 people displaced after Phoenix apartment catches fire

The Phoenix Fire Department said the dogs that died were in a first-floor apartment that caught on fire near 35th and Dunlap avenues.

PHOENIX — Two dogs died and 10 people were displaced but not injured after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews found a large, three-story apartment complex with heavy amounts of fire coming from the first-floor apartment.

The fire was contained to the first-floor apartment.

The two apartments above the one that caught on fire suffered heavy smoke damage due to the large amounts of smoke.

All of the tenants safely evacuated their apartments.

Two people were evaluated and treated, but both refused to be taken to a local hospital.

Ten people were displaced.

The Phoenix Fire Department’s critical response teams will work with them and their property management to aid them with their immediate needs.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.