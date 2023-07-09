2 detained after shot fired at Phoenix house party

Phoenix police said two individuals crashed a house party near 32nd Street and Thunderbird Road that ended in shots getting fired.

PHOENIX — Two people have been detained by police after shots were fired early Sunday morning at a house party in north Phoenix.

Officers were dispatched at about 3 a.m. to a house near 32nd Street and Thunderbird Road and found several people running from the residence. Witnesses told police two individuals crashed the party and got into a verbal confrontation with others after they were told to leave the home.

During the confrontation, someone pulled out a gun and a shot rang out. No injuries were reported.

Police said the two suspects were later apprehended and detained. The investigation is ongoing.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.