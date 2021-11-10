2 dead after house fire in Tempe

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, fire officials said.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Firefighters found the bodies of two adults after a house fire in Tempe, the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department said early Monday morning.

Crews from the Tempe department, as well as the Guadalupe and Phoenix fire departments, responded to reports of the fire near the intersection of Southern Avenue and Priest Drive, the department said.

Officials said fire was coming out of all the home's windows upon arrival, and firefighters decided to spray water into the home from the outside.

The bodies of the two adults were found inside the home after the fire was extinguished, the department said.

The Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department has yet to release the following information:

The cause of the fire

Whether foul play was involved

The identities of the people who died in the fire

This is an ongoing investigation. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

