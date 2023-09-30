2 dead after shooting in Glendale

Officers responded to the area of 59th Avenue and Camelback Road for a shots fired call for service, police say.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two men are dead following a shooting in Glendale, police said.

Glendale police officers responded to the area near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road for a shots fired call for service at 10:50 p.m. on Friday, police said. When officers arrived, they found two men that were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there is little information to provide at this time.

Detectives have assumed the investigation, police said.

The identities of the two men were not immediately provided.

