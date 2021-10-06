2 dead, 7 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix

Five vehicles, including a bus, were involved in the crash near 7th and Missouri avenues, police said.

PHOENIX — Two people were killed and seven others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash, including a bus, in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of 7th and Missouri avenues around 4 p.m. When they arrived they identified five vehicles involved in the accident, police said.

A total of nine people were involved in the crash. Two were pronounced dead on the scene and seven others were transported to the hospital, police said.

One of the people who was transported is reportedly in extremely critical condition.

The severity of the other injuries is unknown. No one on the bus was hurt.

Traffic in the area has been closed while police officers investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

