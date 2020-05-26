2 dead, 2 injured after single-car accident in Mesa

PHOENIX — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a single-car accident in Mesa on Tuesday.
The Mesa Fire and Medical Department said the accident took place near the Loop 202 and Greenfield Road.
There were four people in the car, the department said.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.
The other two were taken to nearby hospitals.
Their conditions were not immediately known.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
Mesa Police are investigating.
This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.
RELATED: 1 dead in Loop 101 crash in Glendale