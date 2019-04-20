PHOENIX — Two children were injured after a crash Saturday afternoon in Phoenix, officials said.

Firefighters arrived on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck near 16th and Weir avenues, Phoenix police said. According to authorities, crews located two patients, a 10-year-old child in critical condition and another 9-year-old child.

Phoenix Fire transported both children to nearby pediatric trauma facilities for further evaluation. The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing and will be handled by Phoenix police.