2 children hurt, including 1 in critical condition, after Phoenix crash

PHOENIX — Two children were hurt, including one in critical condition, after a crash in Phoenix Thursday night.

The crash happened on 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. The Phoenix Fire Department says a 6-month-old boy was rushed to a hospital in critical condition while a 3-year-old was also hurt but is stable.

The Phoenix Police Department is handling the investigation, and officers are looking into how the crash happened.

The area has been closed off.