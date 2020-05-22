2 children hurt, including 1 in critical condition, after Phoenix crash

PHOENIX — Two children were hurt, including one in critical condition, after a crash in Phoenix Thursday night.
The crash happened on 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. The Phoenix Fire Department says a 6-month-old boy was rushed to a hospital in critical condition while a 3-year-old was also hurt but is stable.
The Phoenix Police Department is handling the investigation, and officers are looking into how the crash happened.
The area has been closed off.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.