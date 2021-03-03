2 children critically injured after being struck by car in Walmart parking lot in Glendale

No one involved was immediately identified. The cause of the crash was still under investigation.

PHOENIX — Two children were critically injured after being struck by a car in a Walmart parking lot in Glendale on Wednesday.

The two children and two adults, one man and one woman, were struck in the parking lot of a Walmart near 56th and Northern avenues.

The man suffered minor injuries and was not transported to a local hospital. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The two children, ages 3 and 4, suffered critical and life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on the scene and is being cooperative with authorities.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor, officials said, but will be investigated as a standard procedure.

Charges may be pending.