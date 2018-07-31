PHOENIX - Officials say two children and two adults have been transported to nearby hospitals after a car crashed into a store Tuesday afternoon.

The Phoenix Fire Department said a 4- and a 5-year-old were in the store at the time of the crash and were struck by either the vehicle or building contents.

The store is located near 29th Street and McDowell Road.

Two women, one aged 28 and another in her 50s, were in the car and also transported to the hospital for injuries. Fire officials say they are in stable condition.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating what caused the crash.

