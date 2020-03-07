Crews find body after fire breaks out at apartment in Phoenix

Two children and a woman were also injured after the fire broke out near 19th and Dunlap avenues.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department said a woman's body was found after a fire broke out at an apartment on Friday.

The body was found after the fire was extinguished, spokesman Captain Kenny Overton said.

Two children and one adult were also taken to a local hospital with burn injuries after the fire broke out.

The children were in critical condition. The adult, who was identified as a woman, was in stable condition. She had a leg injury, officials said.

Another adult refused transportation to the hospital.

None of them were identified by name. It was not immediately known whether they were related.

The fire broke out at an apartment complex near 19th and Dunlap avenues around 9 a.m.

It started on the third floor of the three-story apartment complex. It was initially a second-alarm fire.

WATCH PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

Phoenix apartment fire update Phoenix Fire officials say a body was found when crews put out a fire at an apartment complex near 19th and Dunlap avenues. Posted by 12 News on Friday, July 3, 2020

The third floor of the building suffered the most damage.

Firefighters received multiple calls to 911 for heavy smoke and flames. More than 100 firefighters responded to the fire.

Bystanders got multiple people out of the building before fire crews arrived.

Crews are putting out hot spots. They were able to contain the fire to the building and get it under control.

At least six apartments were affected by the fire.

Residents are working with Phoenix Fire Department Crisis Response units, occupant services, and the Red Cross to get shelter.

No firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire will be under investigation.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.