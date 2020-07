The crash happened near 52nd Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 7:30 p.m.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two bicyclists are dead after a car collided into them in Glendale Sunday evening.

Glendale police say a man and a woman were biking when they were struck by a car. Both of them are deceased.

The driver remained at the scene.

Police say all of Thunderbird Road is shut down from 51st Ave to 55th Ave during the investigation.