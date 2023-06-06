2 arrested for assault at Old Town Scottsdale hotel

One of the suspects barricaded himself inside a hotel room before surrendering to Scottsdale's SWAT team.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police have identified the two suspects who are suspected of violently assaulting a man at a hotel Sunday night near Marshall Way and Goldwater Boulevard.

Andre Woods, 48, and Justin B. Walowitz, 41, are suspected of assaulting a 36-year-old man and holding a knife to his throat, according to Scottsdale police.

Once officers arrived at the hotel, Walowitz was quickly detained and Woods allegedly barricaded himself inside a room. Police spent the next two hours trying to make contact with Woods and evacuating nearby hotel rooms.

Woods eventually surrendered peacefully at about 11:30 p.m. to the SWAT team. Both suspects have been booked into jail and are facing assault and kidnapping charges.

Police said their motive for attacking the man is not yet known. The victim's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.